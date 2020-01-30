Home

June Marie (Thurstin) McCall


1945 - 2019
June Marie (Thurstin) McCall Obituary
June Marie McCall (Thurstin), age 73, passed away on March 4, 2019. A vibrant member of the Drum Point community in Lusby, MD, June will be laid to rest next to John Baxter McCall at Arlington National Cemetery on Thursday, March 5, 2020. A Liturgy of the Word service will be held in the Memorial Chapel at Fort Myer in Arlington, VA, at 2:00 p.m. A burial service will follow thereafter including a celebration of life reception.

"June will be remembered for her extensive volunteer work throughout the area. While a native of Colorado, she fell in love with Southern Maryland and its natural beauty. June is survived by her two daughters, two brothers and sister and seven grandchildren."
Published in The Calvert Recorder on Feb. 5, 2020
