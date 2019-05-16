Katherine Jean Absher, a vibrant woman who was full of energy and light, passed away at the age of 60, after succumbing to pancreatic cancer on Monday May 6, 2019. Katherine courageously fought a difficult battle against the disease for two years prior to her death, becoming an inspiration to those who knew and loved her. She was born to the late John Francis Hessman and Marion Agnes Hessman (Casey) in Washington, DC, on Sept. 11, 1958.

Katherine spent over 20 years as a successful mortgage broker followed by 10 years with the Federal Government (FDIC and USDA). In addition to her professional achievements, Katherine was also a loving sister, mother to four children, and a dedicated, caring wife. She will always be remembered for her beauty, curiosity, enthusiasm, sense of humor and passion for life. May we continue to draw strength from her unwavering determination to challenge the odds and to never give up while remaining the picture of poise and grace.

Katherine's memory will live on through her husband, Richard A. Absher Jr.; four children: son, Jack Pruitt and wife Megan; son, Richard Adam Absher; daughter, Casey Jones and husband Scott; daughter, Kimberly Absher; her two grandsons: Denny Jones, Jack W. Pruitt; along with numerous relatives and friends.

A memorial mass will be held in her honor at 11 a.m. on May 31 at Jesus The Devine Word Church, 885 Cox Rd., Huntingtown, MD 20639, followed by a Celebration of Life at Honey's Harvest Farm, 5801 Brooks Woods Rd., Lothian, MD 20711, from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Published in The Calvert Recorder on May 17, 2019