Kay Millicent Brown passed away at her home in Atrium Village, Owings Mills, Maryland on January 23rd, 2020. She was born on November 3rd, 1951, the second child of the late Dr. Walter B. and Florine Brown of Fairmont, WV. Kay attended West Fairmont Senior High School, graduating in 1969. Five years after receiving her 4 year RN in nursing at West Virginia University, she finished her Juris Doctorate at WVU, becoming one of only nine law-nurses in West Virginia.
She began her law career as the first female associate at the law firm of White & Williams in 1979 and later worked with the law firm of Dehay & Elliston. She was licensed to practice law in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Virginia, Maryland, and the District of Columbia.
Kay met Stephen Wehner while hosting a party at her apartment and they were married in 1980. She and her husband also founded the law firm of Wehner and York in 1992.
Kay was a brilliant litigator who was known best for her formidable skills at drafting legal briefs. Kay and Steve never lost a case they worked on together.
Sadly, Stephen died in a car accident in West Virginia on January 21st, 2000.
Kay always appreciated the intense beauty of nature and the world. She loved photographing local wildlife, building bird houses, and restoring furniture. She was kind to everyone she met and will be terribly missed by children, relatives, and friends.
Kay is survived by her two children, Matthew Wehner of San Francisco, CA, and Amanda Hendry of Alexandria, Virginia, son-in-law Frank Hendry, two grandsons, Stephen (Alex) Hendry and Charles Hendry, and brother and sister-in-law Walter K. (Kent) Brown and Nancy Brown of Fairmont.
A memorial service will be scheduled in Fairmont, WV, at a future date.
Published in The Calvert Recorder on Jan. 31, 2020