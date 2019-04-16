|
July 11, 1924~April 10, 2019
Lavene Good, 94, of Owings, Md. passed peacefully from this life to the next on Wednesday, April 10, 2019.
Lavene was a lover of sacred music, an organist, pianist, and vocalist. She was a woman of faith and prayer.
She is survived by her beloved husband of 71 years, Austin W. Good; son, Michael Good (wife Sun); daughter, Susan Stanhope (Bob); granddaughter, Renee Browne (Adam); great granddaughters: Aliyah and Skyler Browne.
A Celebration of Life service was held at Grace Brethren Church, Owings, on April 16.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Burnett Calvert Hospice, Calvert Library in Owings or Gideons International.
Published in The Calvert Recorder on Apr. 17, 2019