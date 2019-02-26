Lawrence Donald Catterton Sr., 77, of Brandywine, MD, passed away on February 25, 2019 at his residence in Brandywine, with his family at his bedside. Donald was born on Nov. 30, 1941 to the late Lawrence Henry Catterton and the late Dorothy Virginia Chaney Catterton in Washington, DC.

He enjoyed riding his mower, visiting with friends and neighbors, fishing, hunting and gardening. Donald was a Truck Driver and Tobacco Farmer.

In addition to his parents, Donald was predeceased by his siblings: Joan, Patty, Bobby (Erma), David (Celi); and also a granddaughter, Kaylee. He is survived by his loving wife, Janice Hyde Catterton, of Brandywine, MD; his sons: Lawrence "Donnie" Catterton Jr. (Robin), of Lusby, MD; Daniel "Danny" Catterton, of Brandywine, MD; his daughter, Karen Brown, of Waldorf, MD; his sister, Norma Lee White (Paul), of The Villages, FL; and seven grandchildren: Jason, Tracy, Chris, Ryan, Kasey, Katie and Kyle.

Family will receive friends for Donald's Life Celebration Visitation on Wednesday, February 27, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A., 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. on Thursday, February 28 at St. Paul's Episcopal Church, 13603 Baden Westwood Road, Brandywine, MD 20613. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.

Pallbearers will be: Jason Catterton, Kyle Catterton, Tracy Catterton, Lenny Russell, Christopher Brown and Ryan Catterton.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Paul's Episcopal Church.

Condolences to the family may be made at: www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A., Charlotte Hall, MD 20622. Published in The Calvert Recorder on Mar. 1, 2019