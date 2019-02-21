Lawrence Leroy Gray Jr. of Bel Alton, MD, was born on Feb. 6, 1974 in Annapolis, MD, to Lawrence L. Gray Sr. and Dorothy Childs Gray. He died on February 14, 2019 at UM Charles Regional Medical Center in La Plata, MD.

He was a parishioner of St. Ignatius Church of Chapel Point and a member of the V.F.W.

He began his career as an HVAC mechanic and more recently as an articulate truck driver and heavy equipment operator. Larry enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. All who knew Larry loved him and his big heart. He was always happy to help anyone in need and looked out for everyone he loved. So many people will remember Larry's joyful, hardy laugh.

Larry was preceded in death by his father, Lawrence Leroy Gray Sr. He is survived by his mother, Dorothy Gray; his sisters: Susie Gray, Sally Rugg; brother, Bryan Childs; his stepdaughter, Samantha Herbert; daughter, Jessica Gray; and step granddaughters: Cheyenne McGee and Savannah McGee.

A memorial service will be held on February 28, 11 a.m. at St. Ignatius Church in Chapel Point, MD, with a lunch immediately following at the church hall.