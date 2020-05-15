Leah Belle (Sutton) Jones
1931 - 2020
Leah Belle (Sutton) Jones, age 89, passed away peacefully on Monday May 11, 2020 in Berkeley Springs, WV. She was born in Carlisle, PA and moved to Calvert County, MD at the age of three. She was a graduate of Calvert County High School and attended the Baltimore Business College. She married Randolph C. Jones in 1950. She worked at the Chesapeake Biogical Laboratory in Solomons, MD for several years and then as a secretary in the Calvert County Public School System until her retirement. In 2005 she relocated to Berkeley Springs, WV from Dares Beach, MD. Her greatest joys were visiting family, enjoying her grandchildren, being in the mountains and country drives. She was a shining star. Preceded in death by husband Randolph C. Jones of 50 years, and sister Delores (Sutton)

Beall. She is survived by daughters Victoria Summers, Wendy McQuinn and husband Matthew, Pamela Villeneuve and husband David; grandchildren Christina Summers, Olivia and Jacob Villeneuve, and sister Marion Osborne.

Arrangements by Hunter-Anderson Funeral Home, 36 S Green Street, Berkeley Springs, WV 25411.

Published in The Calvert Recorder on May 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
