|
|
Services for Leila M. Dunlap, 85, of Garrison, will be 10 a.m. on Saturday, March 9, 2019 in the Chapel of Rader Funeral Home of Henderson, with Rev. David Gatlin officiating. Visitation will be Saturday from 9 a.m. until service time. Burial will be at Mount Hope Cemetery in Chester, TX, at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday.
Pallbearers will be Michael Wandel, Russ Davis and Lonnie Wandel.
Leila was born in Williamsport, PA, on August 6, 1933, to Vernon Clinton and Helen "Marie" Eddinger. She passed away March 5, 2019.
Mrs. Dunlap was preceded in death by her father, Vernon C. Eddinger; mother, Helen "Marie" Hudson; and a sister, Betty M. Barger.
Survivors include her son, Michael Dunlap, of Garrison; daughter, Donna J. Wandel, of Lacey's Spring, AL; sister, Arladine Lepley, of Cogan Station, PA; daughter-in-law, Jo Ann Bolton, of Garrison; son-in-law, Lonnie Wandel, of Lacey's Spring, AL; granddaughter, Angela M. Davis, of Owens Cross Roads, AL; grandson, Michael D. Wandel, of Chesapeake, VA; granddaughter, Pamela M. Wandel, of Lacey's Spring, AL; and five great grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Smithville United Methodist Church, 3005 Ferry Landing Rd., Dunkirk, MD 20754.
Published in The Calvert Recorder on Mar. 13, 2019