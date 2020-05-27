Leland Charles Duttweiler
1934 - 2020
Leland Charles Duttweiler, 85, of Huntingtown, MD passed away peacefully at home on May 27, 2020. Surviving are his wife, Ellie Duttweiler, daughters Bonnie Warrington (Les) of Davidsonville, MD, Linda Popp (Bruce) of Port Republic, MD, and Ann Marie Warren, 4 grandchildren Sonny Duttweiler, Victoria and William Popp, and Spencer Warren, and many friends. Leland was preceded in death by his son Gregg Duttweiler and brother Daniel Duttweiler. Due to the COVID-19 restrictions there will not be a viewing. A graveside service will be held at Southern Memorial Gardens in Dunkirk, MD with immediate family only. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Calvert Hospice.



Published in The Calvert Recorder on May 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
