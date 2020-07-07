Leonard Woodrow Hill, 90, of Leonardtown, MD passed away on July 2, 2020 at Solomon's Nursing Center in Solomons, MD.
He was born on May 24, 1930 in Leonardtown, MD to the late Hillary Hill and Lillian Pilkerton Hill.
On December 1, 1951, Leonard married his beloved wife, Carla Naomi Hill. Together they celebrated over 69 wonderful years of marriage. He began his career in farming in the 1960's at Rosecroft and later as a Farm Manager at Cove Farm. He farmed corn, tobacco, soybean, cattle and hogs. He had eleven personal gardens that he grew all different types of produce, including asparagus which he was especially proud of. He harvested each garden and his wife canned a lot of the produce while he supplies many friends and family with the rest of the crop. He planted a peach orchid and had grape arbors.
In 1970 he began his career as a Heavy Equipment Operator with Morgan Russell for over 25 years of dedicated service until his retirement in 1995. He was a skilled mechanic and was able to fix many things. He was a skilled craftsman, and built many barns and boats, which he constructed from scrape wood. He also was employed as the Maintenance Foreman at Center Gardens in Lexington Park, MD.
His hobbies were working on the farm and the water. He was an oysterman and caught many soft crabs along the St. Mary's River, and also fished. He loved spending time outside. He was a hard worker and devoted to taking care of his family and friends.
He was a long time member of St. Anthony's Catholic Church in Sunderland, MD. He was a fourth degree member of the Knights of Columbus and was the past Grand Knight from 1986-87.
In addition to his beloved wife, Leonard is also survived by his children: Beverly Ann Wooten (Greg) of Kenya, Africa, Ronald Hill (Jan) of Sunderland, MD, and Richard Hill (Crystal) of St. Leonard, MD; his siblings: Michael "Mickey" Hill, Tom Hill, Ellen Hewitt, Sandy Mae Guy, Kathleen Hindt, Ree Ree Long, Audi Syndor, Mill Ann Hall, and Patsy Wood; his grandchildren: Isaac Wooten, Isreal "Biz Wooten, Ahava Wooten, Kezia Wooten, Tehelia Wooten, Kellee Lucas, Alana Hill, and Arika Hill; 17 great grandchildren; two great-great grandchildren; and many extended family and friends. In addition to his parents, he is also preceded in death by his siblings: Mary Catherine Stone, Rudy Pilkerton, and Joseph Hill; and his grandson, Isiaha Wooten.
All Services will be private.
.
Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A.