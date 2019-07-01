|
|
March 3, 1938~June 29, 2019
Lillian Margaret Mudd died June 29, 2019 peacefully in her Brandywine, MD home. She was preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, William "Al" Mudd.
Lillian was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church of Piscataway and The Friendly Maryland Travelers Good Sam Club. She most enjoyed spending time with family, painting and camping.
Born March 3, 1938, in Washington, DC, she was the daughter of Margaret and Charles Mills. Survivors include children: Deborah Mudd, Joan Mudd, Donna Albanezi, William Mudd Jr., Karen Ayers, Lisa Okes, Kimberly Wright, Patrick Mudd, Melissa Rosensteel; five siblings; 15 grandchildren; and 21 great grandchildren.
Family will receive friends at The Huntt Funeral Home, 3035 Old Washington Road, Waldorf, MD, on Tuesday, July 2, from 6-8 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 13401 Piscataway Road, Clinton, MD, on Wednesday, June 3 at 10 a.m. Officiating Clergy: Father Baer. Interment in Resurrection Cemetery, 8000 Woodyard Road, Clinton, MD.
Memorial contributions may be made in Lillian Mudd's name to St. Mary's Catholic Church of Piscataway 14401 Piscataway Road, Clinton, MD 20735.
Published in The Calvert Recorder on July 3, 2019