Lillian Marie Griffith, 82, of Lothian, MD passed away May 8, 2019 at her home surrounded by family. She was born March 27, 1937 in Calvert County to Thomas Muriel and Lavinia (Beverly) Cochran.

Lillian was raised on her family farm in Owings and graduated from Calvert High School in 1955. She married Earl Eugene Griffith on Oct. 11, 1958, and they lived on their family farm in Lothian.

Lillian was employed as district manager for Anne Arundel County Soil Conservation District, retiring in 2001 after 35 years of service. She was a member of Maryland Farm Bureau, and Wesley Chapel United Methodist Church where she served as the youth choir director. After retiring, she served as supervisor on the Anne Arundel Soil Conservation Board of Directors. Lillian loved flower gardening and would spend hours gardening, weeding and perfecting her flowerbeds. She also enjoyed cooking, entertaining and spending time with family, especially her grandchildren.

Lillian was preceded in death by her husband, Earl Eugene "Sonny" Griffith on Feb. 20, 2019; and her sister, Leona Robertson. She is survived by her son, Jeffrey W. Griffith and wife Chris, of Lothian; grandchildren: Kayla M. Griffith, of Lothian; Jeffrey E. Griffith and wife Amber, of Edgewater; sisters: Alberta Williams, of Owings; Lorraine Hutchins, of Hawthorne, FL; and sister-in-law, Virginia Schmitt, of Lothian.

Family and friends will be received Tuesday, May 14, from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at Rausch Funeral Home, P.A., Owings, where a service will be held Wednesday at 11 a.m. Interment will follow in Mt. Zion United Methodist Church Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to Hospice of the Chesapeake or National Capital Area Chapter.

To leave a condolence, visit: www.rauschfuneralhomes.com Published in The Calvert Recorder on May 10, 2019