Linda Denise (Curd) Hacker


1964 - 2020
Linda Denise (Curd) Hacker Obituary
Linda Denise Hacker Passed away on Sunday, February 2, 2020 in Silver Spring, Maryland. Linda was born on December 26, 1964 in Washington, DC. She is survived by loving husband Brian Hacker of Kensington, MD; brother James R. Curd of Tampa, FL; mother-in-law Ruth Hacker of Rockville, MD; aunt Gail Twilager of Albuquerque, New Mexico; sister-in-law Mary Hacker of Richmond, VA; nieces Jessica Hacker Trivizas (Andrew) of Richmond, VA; Tracy MacDonnell (Mark) of Campbell, CA; Michelle Hacker of Richmond, VA; Alexis Michelle Curd of Port Richey, FL; and Rachael Elizabeth Curd of Port Richey, FL. She is predeceased by her father, Colonel James H. R. Curd (USMC retired), mother Sue (Robinson) Curd, father-in-law Lieutenant Commander Richard B. Hacker (USN retired) and brother-in-law John Hacker.

Linda is also predeceased by her cats Alex and Popeye, dogs Patton, Ike, and Grant, and survived by her loving Labrador Retrievers, Jackson and Mac. Linda and Brian have been together since 1997, and were wed on April 28, 2007 in Solomons, MD. Linda was an employee of Canon USA Inc for more than 30 years as a customer Product Trainer. Linda was a member of American Legion Post 274 auxiliary, a lifelong Washington Nationals fan, and an animal lover who adored her dogs. Linda loved spending time with her husband Brian entertaining family and friends at their weekend home in Lusby, MD.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in memory of Linda D. Hacker to the Humane Society of Calvert County (https://humanesocietyofcalvertcounty.org) or American Legion Post 274 located at 11820 H G Trueman Rd, Lusby, MD 20657.

Viewings will be held on Thursday, February 6 from 3:00 - 5:00 pm and 7:00 - 9:00 pm at Robert A. Pumphrey Funeral Home, 7557 Wisconsin Avenue, Bethesda, Maryland 20814. A funeral service will be held on Friday, February 7 at 10:15 am at St. Raphael Catholic Church, 1513 Dunster Road, Rockville, MD 20854.
Published in The Calvert Recorder on Feb. 7, 2020
