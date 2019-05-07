1938-2019: M. Ellen Williams, 80, of Prince Frederick, passed away on Sunday, April 28, 2019 at Fairfax Rehab and Nursing Center. She was the daughter of the late Albert Zentgraft and Thelma Hutchins Zentgraft.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Sherman R. Williams in 2010; her sister, Anne Cox in 2009; and her brother, William Zentgraft in 2011. She is survived by her sister, Mary Frances Harrison; her daughters: Paddi Lonnquest (John); Tami Ridgway (John); her son, Willow Spicewood; and three grandchildren: David Lonnquest, Jennifer Lonnquest and Nathan Ridgway.

Ellen worked several years as an administrative assistant, but the majority of her life she was a homemaker, wife, mom, and grand mommy. She always had a smile ready for anyone and everybody, and in her later years when the disease took her ability to speak, she continued to communicate very effectively with her eyes and that smile. Throughout her life she had a focus on getting the important people in her life together through means which included anniversary celebrations, family reunions, or lunch gatherings.

A Celebration of Ellen's Life will be held on June 22, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Raymond Wood Funeral Home in Dunkirk, MD.

Donations can be made in Ellen's name to the Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) Association at ALS Donations or the Association for Frontal Temporal Dementia (AFTD) at AFTD donations. Published in The Calvert Recorder on May 8, 2019