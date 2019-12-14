|
On December 5th Ann passed away peacefully surrounded by her family. Ann spent her life ministering to others in many ways. Ann worked for the Home Instruction for Parents of Preschool Youngsters (HIPPY) educational program for many years and loved it. Ann was heavily involved in her church and several community organizations - helping anyone, anywhere, anytime. Ann had a knack for helping people with disabilities feel more in-step with the rest of the world.
She leaves behind sons Michael G. Cross and Ronald D. Cross Jr., father George R. Gerlach, mother Sondra S. Leavell (Doug), brothers George F. Gerlach (Betty) and Jeffrey Gerlach (Cindy), sisters Susanne Smith (Thomas), Barbara Gerlach, and Renee M. Cross, and many nieces & nephews.
Her family will hold a service and celebration of life January 25, 2020 at 3:30pm @ St. Paul's Methodist Church in Lusby, MD. All are requested to wear purple in some way to honor Ann.
We know your struggles have ended and you are now at peace. We will miss you and your beautiful smile. Ann will always be our Purple Lady.
Published in The Calvert Recorder on Dec. 18, 2019