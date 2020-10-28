1/
Margaret "Mom Mom" (Clary) Bevard
1925 - 2020
Margaret (5/2/25 - 10/12/20) passed away peacefully in her sleep, at the age of 95 on October 12, 2020 at The Hermitage at Solomons Assisted Living. Her son Bruce was with her at the time of her passing.

Margaret was preceded in death by her husband James S. Bevard Jr.; her son Russell Alvin Bevard; and grandson Russell Alvin Bevard, Jr.

She is survived by her sons, James S. III and wife Myong Hwa, Bruce W. and wife Mary Jo, Robert W. and wife Charlotte, John C., Carl D. and wife Kathy.

She is also survived by 15 grandchildren and 25 great-grandchildren.

Margaret will be dearly missed by family and friends.

At this time there are no plans for a memorial service due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Published in The Calvert Recorder on Oct. 28, 2020.
