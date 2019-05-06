Home

POWERED BY

Services
James Funeral Home
10520 Arahova Drive
Huntersville, NC 28078
(704) 584-9004
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Uhlan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Ann Uhlan

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Mary Ann Uhlan Obituary
Mary Ann Uhlan, 85, of Concord, NC, passed away at her home on Wednesday, May 1, 2019 surrounded by her family.
Mary Ann Sadler was born on July 3, 1933 in Carlisle, PA, to Mary Elizabeth Sadler and Robert Leroy Sadler. In the Fall of 1950, she joined the Teaching Fellows program at the Maryland State Teachers College at Towson (now Towson University). It was here at Towson where she met the handsome Eugene Uhlan in an astronomy class during her first year. The two fell in love and were married on June 25, 1955. Their marriage of nearly 64 years, together with the meticulous care provided by Gene during the last years of her life, serve as a testament to the beauty and power of love.
An educator for almost 30 years, Mary Ann served primarily as a fourth-grade teacher, and a middle school and high school guidance counselor. She was known to her co-workers and students as a caring, compassionate, and dedicated educator, always willing to go the extra mile.
Mary Ann was also a gifted artist who loved to paint, travel, bake, and play cards. Her permanent smile and infectious laugh always filled the room and brought joy to everyone she encountered. A faithful member of Central United Methodist Church, she attended church until the end of her life.
Mary Ann is preceded in death by her parents, Mary and Robert Sadler; and her son-in-law, John L. Jones. She is survived by her husband Dr. Eugene A. Uhlan; daughters: Kathy (Leonard) Raskin; Dr. Janet (Jeff) Crook; Dr. Susan Jones; grandchildren: Matthew Raskin, Katie (Ian) Richardson, Jonathan Crook, Laura Crook, Elizabeth Jones, Jennifer Jones, Garrett Jones; and great granddaughter, Isabella Rae Truitt.
A visitation was held at 10 a.m. at Central UMC in Concord, NC, on Saturday, May 4 with a funeral following at 11 a.m. Burial followed at Carolina Memorial Park.
Memorials may be made to Hospice of Charlotte, P.O. Box 470408, Charlotte, NC 28247.
James Funeral Home of Huntersville is serving the family.
Published in The Calvert Recorder on May 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now