Mary Catherine Stebbing passed away peacefully at her home on Sunday, June 14, 2020. Mary is survived by her loving husband, Franklin Stebbing, Jr.; and her sons Eddie Crawford and Frank Stebbing, III; three grandchildren, Hailey Stebbing, Andrew Crawford and Gabriella Bowen; one brother, Chuck Gannon; and one sister, Teri Flynn.



Mary is preceded in death by her parents. Mary is also survived by many other relatives and friends. Mary was a loving mother, wife, sister and grandmother. The family will receive visitors on Monday, June 22, 2020, from 4-6 p.m. at Gasch's Funeral Home in Hyattsville, MD. Interim services will be held on Tuesday, June 23, 2020, meeting at Gasch's Funeral Home at 10 a.m. and following in procession to Ft. Lincoln Cemetery for burial at 11 a.m.



