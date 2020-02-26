|
|
Mary Jane H. Martin of Dunkirk, MD, passed away on Saturday, February 22, 2020, at the age of 75.
She was born on April 27, 1944 in McKeesport, PA to Mary Jane [Kearney] and Richard H. May.
Mary Jane loved spending time with her family and friends; especially her grandchildren. She enjoyed cooking, spending time at the beach, exercising, running and horses.
For over 53 years, she was the beloved wife of Bill Martin and loving mother of Danny Martin (Karen Mitchell) and Laurie Martin (Brian Grizzle). She was the devoted grandmother of eight grandchildren - Billy, Joshua, Baylee and Mickey Martin, Peyton Mitchell, Chase, Jake, Bria Grizzle and sister of Liz Kostick. She was proceeded in death by her son, Michael Martin and sister Barbara Saunders.
Family invites friends to Lee Funeral Home Calvert, 8200 Jennifer Lane, Owings, MD 20736, on Saturday, March 7 from 11 am until start of Memorial Services at 1 pm.
Memorial contributions may be made in Mary Jane's memory to Calvert Hospice, P O Box 838, Prince Frederick, MD 20678 ~ OR ~ Linda L. Kelley Animal Shelter, 5055 Hallowing Point Road, Prince Frederick, MD 20678.
Published in The Calvert Recorder on Feb. 28, 2020