Mary Louise Hilton, 91, of Chesapeake Beach passed away July 6, 2020 at her home. She was born October 22, 1928 in District Heights to Nellie Elizabeth Vermillion and William Henry Radtke. Mary was raised in Prince George's County and has been a resident of Chesapeake Beach since 1970. She was primarily a homemaker and also worked as a waitress at various restaurants. Mary was a member of the Ladies Auxiliary American Legion Stallings-Williams Post 206. Mary loved music, dancing, entertaining, and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. Mary was preceded in death by her husband Harry Lee Hilton, Jr., children Pamala Riston, Mary Irene Riston, JoAnn Riston, and George "Ricky" Riston, and sisters Helen Taylor, Dorothy Seis, and Hilda Brady. She is survived by her children Mark Riston (Cathy) of Chesapeake Beach, Edgar Hilton of Millington, MD, Harry Lee Hilton IV (Denise) of Huntingtown, Margaret Hilton of Virginia, and Starlene Hilton of Churchton, as well as 18 grandchildren and 29 great-grandchildren. Family and friends will be received Monday, July 13 from 2-4 and 6-8 PM at Rausch Funeral Home, P.A., Owings, where a service will be held Tuesday at 11:00 AM. Interment will follow in Southern Memorial Gardens. Memorial contributions in Mary's name may be made to the ARC of Southern Maryland.