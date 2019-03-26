Home

Memorial service
Saturday, Apr. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Smithville United Methodist Church
Dunkirk, MD
Mary Sue Rodes Obituary
Mary Sue Rodes went home to the Lord on March 20, 2019. She is survived by her husband, Virginius; daughters: Dawn, Kathleen, Melissa, and their husbands; seven grandchildren and one great grandchild.
The memorial service will be held on April 20 at Smithville United Methodist Church, Dunkirk, MD at 11 a.m. Reception to follow.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Mary Sue Rodes memorial fund which you can find at the gofundme page.
Published in The Calvert Recorder on Mar. 27, 2019
