Mearl T. Clemons of Owings, MD passed away peacefully August 22, 2020 at the age of 85. He was born in Indiana on October 25, 1934 to the late James Hubert and Rosa Frances Clemons. He was the oldest of 13 children.
Mearl enlisted in the U.S. Air Force at the age of 17 and retired as CMSgt after 22 years of service while receiving numerous awards and honors. He earned his Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Maryland. After his Air Force career, he joined Westinghouse in Engineering and Project Management and retired after 18 years.
In addition to his parents, Mearl was preceded in death by his son, Lawrence Clemons. He is survived by his loving wife of 65 years, Frances Alvina Clemons and their four children: Gary, Carolyn (Ray), Lynn (Farrall) and Brian. Mearl leaves behind nine grandchildren, and eight great-grandchildren with one more on the way. He is also survived by his five sisters and two brothers.
Mearl will forever be loved and missed by his family. He was a man of honor and character that showed in all aspects of his life. He was devoted to his wife and family until his last breath.
A celebration of Mearl's life will be held on Saturday, August 29, 2020 from 2 pm to 3 pm at the Kalas Funeral Home and Crematory, 2973 Solomons Island Rd., Edgewater MD. Interment at Maryland Veterans Cemetery at Cheltenham at a later date. A service with military honors will start at 3 pm. Interment at Maryland Veterans Cemetery at Cheltenham at a later date.
