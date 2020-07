Or Copy this URL to Share

Michael Allen Hicks, age 68, of Lady Lake, FL, formerly from Chesapeake Beach, MD died June 18, 2020.



Surviving Michael is his mother, Connie Colburn and his stepfather Norman Colburn of Lady Lake, FL.



A graveside memorial service will be planned this fall at Southern Memorial Gardens in Dunkirk, MD. He will be laid to rest beside his sister, Cindy.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store