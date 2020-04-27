|
|
Michael Guy Tomassoni, 32, died tragically in Annapolis, MD on April 18, 2020. He was an amazing artist with a kind and gentle soul. He loved his large Italian family and made friends easily in any environment and culture. Above all, Michael believed art is medicine in its power to heal and connect people of every culture and religion. Michael's art was exhibited, sold and gifted throughout Maryland, Florida and as far away as Thailand, Peru and Italy. In many instances, he left art in random places for strangers to find. Michael studied art at the University of North Florida and St. Mary's College of Maryland through which he had the opportunity to study art in Venice, Italy. He also volunteered at Art with a Heart in Healthcare in Jacksonville, Florida where he facilitated art therapy sessions with terminally ill children. Through this work, Michael realized the true power of art in the healing process and was inspired to create a coloring book series dedicated to these young patients which is still in use.
From the time Michael was a child, he spent days on end fossil hunting along the Potomac River and the Chesapeake Bay, and his love for animals and nature comes to life in much of his art. He created a series of detailed pen and ink drawings of Chesapeake Bay animals, "whale-wind" chimes from fossilized whale bones, and driftwood sculptures of herons, whales, pelicans, turtles and more. Michael had an imagination beyond any we've ever known and was highly skilled in watercolor, pen and ink, wood carving, painting, scientific illustration and sculpture. He was also well known for his artistic cheese carving skills at Whole Foods Market in Annapolis where he worked this last year.
Michael is dearly loved and survived by his mother and father, Anna Marie and Guy Tomassoni of Port Republic, MD; his sister, Teresa Tomassoni of Port Republic, MD; his brother, John David Tomassoni and niece Sophia Jane Tomassoni of Lyndonville , VT; and his grandmother, Mary Brogi, of Solomons, MD. He will be sorely missed daily by his many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends with whom he loved to teach and share his passion for art. It would make Mike happy to know that, even in his physical departure, we carry his spirit forward by practicing kindness, forgiveness, acceptance, patience - and most of all - loving every living creature on this planet.
Beyond sharing his love and art, donations in Michael's memory may be made to either of the following twoorganizationsthat he was closely tied to and where specific funds have been created in Michael's memory:
1.Donations may be directed to theArtist Accessibility Fundof Annmarie Sculpture Garden & Arts Center, a non-profit arts organization that was important to Michael and where he participated in many markets and as one of their "Artists in Action." This new fund, established in Michael's memory, will be to help artists overcome barriers to participation in the creative community of Annmarie. Memorial donations may be made online at:
https://annmariegarden.doubleknot.com/donate/in-loving-memory-of-michael-tommassoni/2671148or mailed to Annmarie Sculpture Garden & Arts Center, 13470 Dowell Road, Solomons, MD, 20688 (please put "Artist Accessibility Fund" in the memo line of check).
or
2. Art with a Heart in Healthcare where Michael has remained connected since volunteering there as an artstudentand for whom he also created a coloring book to be used to help the young patients. https://www.artwithaheart.info/donate
3. You can also view Michael's art at www.Michaeltomassoni.com
4. A celebration of Michael's life will hosted by Annemarie Sculpture Garden and Arts Center in the near future.
https://www.annmariegarden.org/annmarie2/
Published in The Calvert Recorder on May 1, 2020