Michael Lance Lancaster
1941 - 2020
Michael Lance Lancaster, "Lance", died peacefully on May 22, 2020. Lance was born in Baltimore, Maryland to Margaret Adcock on March 15, 1941 and was raised in New Jersey. Lance is survived by his wife, Charlotte "Charlie" Lancaster; son, Brian (Christine) Conrad; daughter, Michelle (Daniel) Westman; grandchildren, Taylor, Hannah, and Olivia; and sisters, Kathleen (Anthony) DeSarno and Deborah Longo. Lance graduated from Central High School in Patterson, NJ. He then served in the U.S. Navy as a dental technician in the Mediterranean aboard the USS Des Moines and later at the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, MD. Lance enjoyed driving. He worked as a driver for Mayflower Moving Company and Storage as well as Cowan Systems, from which he ultimately retired as "the best driver they ever had." He continued to drive in retirement, skillfully piloting tourists around the narrow streets of Annapolis on a trolley for Discovery Annapolis Tours. When he left the tour company a couple of years ago, he was known as "the most entertaining tour guide ever." Lance and Charlie's favorite spot to travel was the Florida Keys. Lance was a proud 31-year member of Alcoholics Anonymous. He was an avid reader, enjoyed telling stories and jokes, and being around family and friends. He loved Annapolis and the Chesapeake Bay; often quoting Captain John Smith, "Heaven and earth never agreed better to frame a place for man's habitation." Lance wished to be cremated and his ashes spread in his beloved Chesapeake Bay. In his honor, please contribute to your Home Group or to your favorite charity. Due to current restrictions in place, no public service or celebration of life will be held at this time. The ten-person rule would be in no way respectful to Lance and his life. Online condolences can be left for the family at: KalasFuneralHomes.com

Published in The Calvert Recorder on May 27, 2020.
May 27, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Kalas Funeral Homes
