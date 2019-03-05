Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Michael McGuire
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael Patrick McGuire

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Michael Patrick McGuire Obituary
Michael Patrick McGuire, 48, of Owings, MD, passed away on February 22, 2019 at the University of Maryland Medical Center. He was born on April 10, 1970, in Washington, DC.
Michael was a graduate of Northern High School and attended the International Culinary Arts School in Baltimore. He was preceded in death by his father, the late John Patrick McGuire, on Jan. 9, 2018.
He is survived by his mother, Bernice McGuire, of Owings; and his brother, William McGuire, of the UAE.
A memorial service will be held on March 16, 11 a.m. at the First Baptist Church, 7415 SW Crain Highway, Upper Marlboro, MD.
Published in The Calvert Recorder on Mar. 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.