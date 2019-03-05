|
Michael Patrick McGuire, 48, of Owings, MD, passed away on February 22, 2019 at the University of Maryland Medical Center. He was born on April 10, 1970, in Washington, DC.
Michael was a graduate of Northern High School and attended the International Culinary Arts School in Baltimore. He was preceded in death by his father, the late John Patrick McGuire, on Jan. 9, 2018.
He is survived by his mother, Bernice McGuire, of Owings; and his brother, William McGuire, of the UAE.
A memorial service will be held on March 16, 11 a.m. at the First Baptist Church, 7415 SW Crain Highway, Upper Marlboro, MD.
Published in The Calvert Recorder on Mar. 6, 2019