Michelle Ann Walker, 55, of Rose Haven, MD (formerly of Cheverly, MD) passed away unexpectedly on April 18, 2020. Michelle was born, along with her precious twin Michael, on Dec. 24, 1964. She was the loving daughter of Mary Walker and the late Charles Walker. She is survived by her son Charles Humphrey, sister Susan Walker Cross (Kevin) of Dunkirk, nieces and nephews, and aunts and uncles. Michelle attended Elizabeth Seton High School and graduated from Largo High School. She attended the Maryland College of Art and Design, where she was able to share with others her tremendous talent in art. Michelle loved animals, gardening, genealogy, and most especially her son. She was a passionate, and kind caregiver and truly loved those in her care; Michelle considered them an extension of her family. She was recently employed by the Washington County Council on Human Development in Hagerstown, MD, which she truly loved. She was an avid advocate for those with learning disabilities and for those with developmental cognitive disabilities. A memorial will be held at a future date. The family asks that in lieu of flowers, a small donation be made in her name to the ARC. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Douglas A. Fiery Funeral Home, 1331 Eastern Blvd. North, Hagerstown, MD. Online condolences may be expressed at www.douglasfiery.com
Published in The Calvert Recorder on Apr. 29, 2020