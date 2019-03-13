Nancy Lois Thacker, 85, of Solomons, MD, passed away on March 6, 2019, at the Asbury Health Care Center, Solomons, MD.

Born Dec. 23, 1933, in Baltimore, MD, she was the daughter of the late William G. Harley and Bertha A. (Witt) Harley.

Nancy graduated from Eastern High School in 1952. She enjoyed sewing and was an artist.

Nancy is survived by her children: Deborah Sample, of WA; Steven Sample, of FL; David Sample, of WA; and her sister, Betty Jane Peltzer, of FL. She was preceded in death by her husbands: John H. Coster in Jan. 1989 and Clarence C. Thacker Sr. in Oct. 2002.

A Life Celebration Service will be Celebrated by Rev. Walter Beaudwin on Friday, March 15, 3 p.m. at the Asbury-Solomons Auditorium, Solomons, MD. Interment will be on Saturday, March 16, 11 a.m. at Wesley Cemetery, Prince Frederick, MD.

In lieu of flowers, the family would like contributions to be made in Nancy's memory to the Asbury Solomons Benevolent Care Fund, 11100 Asbury Circle, Solomons, MD 20688.

Condolences to the family may be made at: www.rauschfuneralhomes.com. Published in The Calvert Recorder on Mar. 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary