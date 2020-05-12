Patrick "Sean" Murphy (49), son of Patrick & Virginia Murphy of Port Republic, MD, passed away on May 9th at his home in Selbyville, DE. Sean was born on March 10, 1971 in San Francisco, CA. As a young child, Sean lived in various parts of the United States, from California to Rhode Island, Virginia, Maine and Florida as his family moved to relocate with the Navy. In 1981 he moved permanently to his beach community in Port Republic. Sean spent many happy years there crabbing, fishing in the Bay and exploring the woods with his brothers and cousins, his "best buds".



Sean graduated from Our Lady Star of the Sea School and was a 1989 graduate of Calvert High. He also attended the College of Southern Maryland. Sean moved to the Eastern Shore in the early 90s and divided his work between restaurant management in Ocean City and work with the National Auto Shows throughout the year. Through thick and thin, he was an avid Cowboys and Orioles fan, Cal Ripken being one of his idols. Sean's personality was magnetic, and he made many, many friends along the way. Sean was kind, warm, loving and always fun. His loyalty to a friend was unshakable.



Family meant everything to Sean. He is survived by his parents, Patrick & "Ginny" and his brothers Kevin of Washington, DC and Matthew and his wife Britt of Edgewater, MD, his nieces Dylan and Everett whom he dearly cherished, and many loving aunts, uncles and cousins.



In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Our Lady Star of the Sea School, c/o Our Lady Star of the Sea Catholic Church, P.O. Box 560, Solomons, MD 20688. Another way of honoring Sean is to love your family deeply and always go that extra step to be a true and loyal friend.



Due to the Covid19 situation Monsignor Michael Wilson will conduct private funeral services for the immediate family on Friday, May 15. A celebration of Sean's life will be held at a later date.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store