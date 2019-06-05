Resources More Obituaries for Philip Fleming Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Philip Andrew Fleming

Obituary Condolences Flowers Philip Andrew Fleming 1930-2019

Philip Andrew Fleming, 89, of Washington, D.C. and Port Republic, MD., died peacefully at his home on May 21, 2019. He was a joiner and a leader, believing that you reap what you sow. A true gentleman, he led with humility, wisdom and sound judgement. He eschewed pretense, and treated all he met with respect and kindness. He was a master at mediating compromise through humor and "disagreeing without being disagreeable". His commitments included family, church, political and professional organizations, and sports. Like his father, the late John R. Fleming, he was never one to turn down an invitation, or turn away from a friend. He and his wife of 63 years, Grace, were completely devoted to each other and were the paragon of a successful marriage.

Phil was born in 1930 to John R. and Margaret C. Fleming. The family moved to Chevy Chase, Maryland, in 1931. In 1948, he matriculated into Cornell University as a third-generation Cornellian and earned a BA in Government in 1952. Phil served as a Lieutenant in the US Air Force during the Korean War. The University of Michigan Law School admitted him and he graduated with a JD degree in 1957, marrying his wife Grace in 1956.

Phil relished his career as a regulatory litigator for 42 years, working first in aviation law with the firm Pogue & Neal (later Jones, Day, Reavis & Pogue). From 1979 - 2000, as a founding partner and member of the management team with Crowell & Moring, he practiced both energy and environmental law. He helped to organize the Electricity Consumers Resource Council (ELCON) and the Global Climate Coalition. He also served as electricity counsel for the American Iron and Steel Institute.

Phil and Grace joined Georgetown Presbyterian Church in 1958 and the church was his spiritual home. He exhibited his stewardship as Clerk of Session, Elder, Chair of two Pastoral Nominating Committees, Trustee, and devoted participant.

In Maryland, Scientists' Cliffs was a place of joy and relaxation for over 70 years. Like his father, Phil served on the SCA Board of Directors and as its President. He was fond of prefacing a substantive speech or delicate issue with a great joke. He and Grace loved to spend summer months there after retirement.

Phil was predeceased by his brothers, John Rimer Fleming, Jr., and Thomas Cushman Fleming. He is survived by his wife, Grace Sumrell Fleming, his children Philip A. (Drew), Jr., Joanna Bowen, Katherine Buckley, and five granddaughters, Ellie Bowen, Hannah Fleming, Meg Bowen, Claire Buckley, and Sophie Buckley.

A Memorial Service is planned for 2:00 pm, Saturday, June 8 at Georgetown Presbyterian Church, Washington, D.C. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to Georgetown Presbyterian Church or American Chestnut Land Trust (acltweb.org).