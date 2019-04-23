Randy Alan Barrett, 57, of Owings, a pillar of the Calvert County business community, passed away April 19, 2019. He was born Dec. 12, 1961 in Fairfax, VA, to William Kenneth Sr. and Betty Alberta (Robertson) Barrett.

Randy's family lived in Springfield, VA, until moving to Huntingtown in 1970. He graduated from Northern High School in 1979, where he played baseball, basketball and football. He then attended James Madison University, graduating in 1984 with a Bachelor's Degree in Physical Geography and later obtained his Master Engineering Certificate.

Randy owned and operated R.A. Barrett & Associates, a surveying, developing and land planning company. He was involved in developing many businesses in and around Calvert County. He was a board member for the Calvert Marine Museum, a member of Chesapeake Church, Calvert County Chamber of Commerce and the Small Business Interest Group of Calvert County. Randy loved living in Calvert County and supporting local businesses and charitable enterprises. He enjoyed fishing, boating, exercising, was an avid sports fan, and most of all, loved spending time with his family and friends.

Randy is survived by twin sons: Kyle E. and Grant W. Barrett; sister, Janet B. Travers and husband Lee, of Owings; brother, William K. Barrett Jr., of Fayetteville, NC; fiance, Jackie Randell, of Solomons; former spouse, Laura Cranford, of Owings; nieces: Jennifer Lavery, Heather Jacobs, Jackie Malinsky; and nephew, William Travers. He was preceded in death by his parents: William and Betty Barrett; and his nephew, John Barrett.

Family and friends will be received Thursday, April 25, from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at Rausch Funeral Home, P.A., Owings. A funeral service and Celebration of Randy's Life will be held Friday, 11 a.m. at Chesapeake Church, Huntingtown. Interment will be private.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Randy's name may be made to a .

