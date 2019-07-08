Rhea Hagelin Brown, 98, of Riva, MD, passed away on July 1, 2019. Rhea was born on July 23, 1920, to the late George and Sarah Hagelin in Lusby, MD.

She worked as a receptionist for Branzell Plumbing and enjoyed volunteering for the local Girl Scouts troop, the Ladies' Auxiliary of the Riva Fire Department, as well as Davidsonville Elementary School.

Rhea was an avid reader, enjoyed word search puzzles, and loved a good yard sale. She was happiest when she was spending time with her grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, Rhea was preceded in death by her husband of 31 years, John E. Brown Sr.; a son, David Brown; and two grandchildren: Cheryl McAlister and Danny Brown. She is survived by three children: John E. Brown Jr., Virginia Brown (Donald) McAlister, Alice B. Brown; a sister, Catherine Campbell; nine grandchildren: Brian Duvall, Michael Brown, John Brown, Robbie Murray, Sara Delao, Sally Warner, Megan Anuszewski, Shannon Mixon, Natalie Murray; and 25 great grandchildren.

A visitation and funeral service was held on Saturday, July 6 at the Kalas Funeral Home and Crematory. Interment: Hillcrest Memorial Cemetery.

Condolences may be left at: KalasFuneralHomes.com Published in The Calvert Recorder on July 10, 2019