Richard G. Lewis born August 18, 1945, a longtime resident of Huntingtown, MD left this Earth on July 12, 2020 after a 4-year battle with lung cancer. Richard immigrated to the Washington, D.C. Metro Area from Ontario, Canada in 1967. He served in the United States Army and was a Vietnam veteran and Bronze Star recipient. He retired from the Department of Energy in 2007 after 36 years of government service. He was preceded in death by his parents, Wilhelmina and S. Bertram Lewis of Hornepayne, Ontario and stepson, Keith Zaffino of Edgewater, MD. He is survived by his wife Carolyn "Carol" Lewis of Huntingtown, MD, stepson Mark Zaffino of Edgewater, MD, brother Jerry Lewis and Christine of Barrie, Ontario, sister Brenda Dasti and Kenny of Capreol, Ontario, sister Catherine Lewis of North Beach, MD, nephew Davis Lewis of Washington, D.C., nephews James and Nick Dasti of Sudbury, Ontario, Sean Lewis of Barrie, Ontario, a great niece Breanna and great nephew Jesse, both of Canada. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, a memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers please make contributions to Calvert Hospice, PO Box 838, Prince Frederick, MD 20678.