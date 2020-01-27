|
|
Mike was born April 16, 1941, and tipped his hat in parting on December 18, 2019. A devoted husband, family man, and friend, he instilled the values of compassion, conviction, honesty, integrity, and good humor in his family. Mike served his community as scout leader, Christmas in April Calvert County board member, and Friends of Calvert Cliffs State Park president.
He is lovingly remembered by wife Brenda Humphreys Burns; son Robert Burns and wife Rosemary; daughter Susan Blackwell and husband Curtis; son Mark Burns and wife Becca; grandchildren Mike, Emily, Lauren, Carolyn, Mary, Grayson, Lucy, and Norah; great-grandchildren Dioscar, Adelyn, and Lucas; sister Sandy Van Dyke; siblings by marriage Harold, Joan, and Ann Humphreys; five nieces and nephews; and many more family and friends.
Services will be held on Saturday, February 1, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at Waters Memorial UMC, 5400 Mackall Rd., St. Leonard, MD 20685. Memorial contributions may be made to Friends of Calvert Cliffs State Park or Christmas in April Calvert County. Arrangements by Rausch Funeral Home.
Published in The Calvert Recorder on Jan. 29, 2020