Richard Raymond Thompson, 68, died at home on Saturday, June 22, 2019, in Port Republic, MD. He was born May 17, 1951, in Washington, D.C, to Esther and Richard Thompson Sr.

He is survived by his wife of 41 years, Nancy; his two step-children: Julie and Michael Metz (Carrie); and his three grandsons: Jesse, Evan, and Samuel Metz. He is also survived by his sister, Deborah Donahue; and his "brother", George Cady (Susan).

Rick's father and mother preceded him in death.

Rick worked in various positions between Calvert and Prince George's counties, including draftsman, planner, and environmental engineer. He enjoyed an active lifestyle, pursuing interests such as backpacking, cycling, shark fishing, and golf. He also enjoyed cooking, attending car shows, and restoring his 1966 Volvo P1800 and historic home.

The visitation is from 9:30 a.m. until 11 a.m. on Tuesday, July 2 at Christ Church in Port Republic. The memorial service will follow at 11 a.m.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Building and Grounds Fund of Christ Church at 3100 Broomes Island Road, Port Republic, MD 20676.