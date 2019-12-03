|
Robert Edison Maxson, age 72 passed away in his sleep at home in Shady Side, MD on November 9th. Robert is survived by his sons Joshua, Benjamin and Jonathan Maxson; six grand-children and step grand-children Brittney, Danielle and Christian LaGrave, Gabriel, Tessa and Jonathan Maxson. Also surviving are his ex-wife Mary Maxson (Veihmeyer), sister Sharon Davis, and many cousins, nieces and nephews. He was born in Baltimore, MD but grew up in Bladensburg, MD the son of the late Steven S. Maxson and Mary F. Gates Maxson. His brothers Frank Maxson, David Willcox, and Gary Maxson have all predeceased him. After graduating Bladensburg high school in 1965 he entered the Coast Guard serving on the icebreaker Southwind traveling to both the North and South Poles. Back on land, Robert worked as a Postal Service carrier in College Park and Prince Frederick until he retired. Bob loved walking his dog Maggie in Dunkirk Park - almost always with his coffee cup in hand. He went to all the sports and every concert in which a grandkid performed that he could. He enjoyed watching old movies and TV shows, recording home videos, and singing along with the live music at the Boatyard. He collected music - especially classic rock hits - and loved playing and talking about his favorites with his sons and with friends at Happy Harbour. He was interested in weather, astronomy, learning about the natural world and traveling. There will be a short honor guard service at Maryland Veteran's Cemetery in Crownsville on Friday, December 6 at 1 PM. All are welcome.
Published in The Calvert Recorder on Dec. 6, 2019