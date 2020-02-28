Home

Rausch Funeral Home
20 American Ln
Lusby, MD 20657
(410) 326-9400
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Rausch Funeral Home
20 American Ln
Lusby, MD 20657
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
10:30 AM
Rausch Funeral Home
20 American Ln
Lusby, MD 20657
Robert Edward "Bob" Garber


1929 - 2020
Robert Edward "Bob" Garber Obituary
Robert Edward "Bob" Garber, 90, of Lusby, MD passed away on February 26, 2020 at Solomons Nursing Center. Born September 14, 1929 in Washington, DC, he was the son of the late Clarence Garber and Beulah (Armentrout) Garber. Bob graduated from Eastern High School in Washington, DC in 1947. He served in the U.S. Army from May 16, 1951 until April 21, 1953. During his service, Bob was part of the Signal Corps. serving in Germany. He received the Occupation Medal. Bob was an Electrical Engineer in Swissvale, PA. He enjoyed fishing. Bob is survived by his son, Michael "Andy" Garber and his daughter-in-law, Lynn Ann Garber of Wheeling, WV; three grandchildren, Brett Garber, Amy Garber and Matt Wilcot; and one great-grandchild, Addelynn Garber. He was preceded in death by his wife, Christine Marie Garber on January 18, 2015; his son, John Garber; and his siblings, Fred Garber and Linda Ghilardi. Family will receive friends on Saturday, February 29, 2020 from 9:30 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. with a Funeral Service conducted by Pastor Bill Miller following at 10: 30 a.m. at the Rausch Funeral Home, 20 American Lane, Lusby, MD 20657. Interment will follow in Fort Lincoln Cemetery, 3401 Bladensburg Road, Brentwood, MD 20722 at 12:30 p.m. Condolences to the family may be made at www.rauschfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Calvert Recorder on Mar. 4, 2020
