Robert Eugene Hood Obituary
Robert "Bob" Eugene Hood of Upper Marlboro, MD, passed away at home on May 11, 2019. He was born to Fay Sims Hood and the late Donald "Gene" Eugene Hood in Washington, DC, on August 4, 1954.
Bob was an adventurous spirit, a quality he instilled in his daughters. He started his career as an electrician but soon found his passion as a pyrotechnician. For over 20 years, he traveled the world creating effects on stage, taking time to see the sights and making friends along the way. Some of the places he spoke about most were Australia, Germany, Portugal and Japan. He regularly gathered with friends to play darts. He was an avid reader, enjoyed Sci-Fi movies and playing cards.
Bob's memory will live on through his children: Jessica M. Hood and husband Brian C. Suter, of San Leandro, CA; Julie C. Hood, of Annapolis, MD; his sisters and brother: Donna J. Hood, Robin L. Pilkerton (Francis), John E. Hood (Sue), Alice J. Johnson (Bernard), Joyce L. Johnson (Paul); numerous nieces and nephews; and the many friends he made around the world.
Family will receive friends on Saturday, May 18 at Rausch Funeral Home, Owings, MD, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. with a time of remembrance at 5:30 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Maryland Food Bank (https://donate.mdfoodbank.org/tribute) 2200 Halethorpe Farms Road, Baltimore, MD 21227 or (https://www.stjude.org/) 501 St Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Published in The Calvert Recorder on May 17, 2019
