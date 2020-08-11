Robert (Rob) Keith Hendershot of Solomons, MD passed away at home, surrounded by his family on August 5, 2020 after a valiant fight with brain cancer. Rob was 61.
Robert was born in St. Louis, MO and grew up in Merritt Island, FL where his father worked at NASA. He attended the University of Texas in Austin where he took courses in just about every subject he could while working as a laboratory manager. He eventually majored in math and biology and became a database architect and administrator.
Rob was a master of land, sea, and sky. He started driving at age 8 when he learned to pop the clutch of the family car and took it for a drive down the street (fortunately a neighbor called his mom to alert her). He also took up sailing and flying as a child in Florida, eventually earning both his pilot's and captain's licenses. Ever an adventurer, he particularly enjoyed flying a friend or two out to "just have lunch" at scenic destinations like Bar Harbor, Lake Tahoe, or Victoria. Moving to northern California reignited his passion for sailing, and he had many adventures aboard his boat China Doll, including sailing the coast of California, voyaging to Mexico and the Sea of Cortez, and eventually sailing through the Panama Canal to the Chesapeake Bay and up through the Great Lakes and back before settling in Southern Maryland with his wife Karen and their puppy, Selkie.
When arriving in a new port Rob would walk along the dock making new friends and meeting up with old acquaintances that were on similar voyages. He was quick to toss a line to an incoming boat or offer assistance with navigation software. What really mattered to Rob, though, was his family especially his wife Karen and his five children who participated in many of the adventures. He supported them, advised them, rooted for them and bragged about them. Alas, the journey seems to us to have ended too soon but we hope with all our hearts that Rob is continuing his adventures in Heaven.
Rob is survived by his wife, Karen Lundgren, his children Ainsley (David), Keaton, Curran, Gavin and Deaglan, his brother, Mark, and one grandchild. His parents, Bill and Juanita (McDaniel), and his siblings, Barbara, Gary, and David preceded Robert in death.
A memorial service and life celebration will be held on a future date (tbd) when family and friends can gather safely to remember Rob.
Donations in Rob's memory may be made to:
The Brain Tumor Center at Columbia University https://medicine.givenow.columbia.edu/?alloc=16367
Annmarie Sculpture Garden & Arts Center
contact donor@annmariegarden.org
A tribute gift to the Brain Tumor Program at Johns Hopkins https://www.hopkinsmedicine.org/support