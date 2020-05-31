Robert "Bob" Milton Taber, Sr. of Dunkirk, MD, passed away on Monday, May 25, 2020, at the age of 80.
Bob was a veteran having served his country in the United States Army. He enjoyed working on cars, Ten-pin bowling and watching football. In 1997, Bob retired from Steamfitters Local 602.
He was the beloved husband of Laura Lee [Shoener] Taber, loving father of Ronnie Taber (Vicki), Dan Taber, and Bobby Taber (Mona), "Pop Pop" of Shannon Taber (Claudia), Rachel (Nick), Jessica and Bobby James Taber; and "Great Pop Pop" of Milo Taber and Lydia Carter. Bob was the "Grand Bob" of Sheri Powell (Randy), Karen Hall and Alan Shoener; and the "Great Grand Bob" of Cody and Skyler Shoener, Shannon Shoener, Melanie Shoener and Libby Powell. He is also survived by numerous other family and friends.
Bob was preceded in death by his parents and his first wife, Margaret Ann Taber.
A Viewing will be held at Lee Funeral Home Calvert, 8200 Jennifer Lane, Owings, MD 20736, on Thursday, June 4th from 11 am until start of Funeral Services at 1 pm. Interment will be at Maryland Veterans Cemetery, Cheltenham, MD.
Memorial contributions may be made in Bob's memory to Alzheimer's Association of the National Capital Area, 3701 Pender Drive 400, Fairfax, VA 22030 - https://alz.org.
Bob was a veteran having served his country in the United States Army. He enjoyed working on cars, Ten-pin bowling and watching football. In 1997, Bob retired from Steamfitters Local 602.
He was the beloved husband of Laura Lee [Shoener] Taber, loving father of Ronnie Taber (Vicki), Dan Taber, and Bobby Taber (Mona), "Pop Pop" of Shannon Taber (Claudia), Rachel (Nick), Jessica and Bobby James Taber; and "Great Pop Pop" of Milo Taber and Lydia Carter. Bob was the "Grand Bob" of Sheri Powell (Randy), Karen Hall and Alan Shoener; and the "Great Grand Bob" of Cody and Skyler Shoener, Shannon Shoener, Melanie Shoener and Libby Powell. He is also survived by numerous other family and friends.
Bob was preceded in death by his parents and his first wife, Margaret Ann Taber.
A Viewing will be held at Lee Funeral Home Calvert, 8200 Jennifer Lane, Owings, MD 20736, on Thursday, June 4th from 11 am until start of Funeral Services at 1 pm. Interment will be at Maryland Veterans Cemetery, Cheltenham, MD.
Memorial contributions may be made in Bob's memory to Alzheimer's Association of the National Capital Area, 3701 Pender Drive 400, Fairfax, VA 22030 - https://alz.org.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Calvert Recorder on May 31, 2020.