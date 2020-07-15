Robert "Bob" St. Pierre passed peacefully in his Huntingtown, MD home on July 12, 2020 at the age of 75 with his loving wife of 51 years, Mary St. Pierre, by his side.



In addition to Mary, Bob is survived by his sons: Robert and Michael St. Pierre; six grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.



Bob was born on April 22, 1945 in Framingham, MA. After graduating from Cardinal Spellman High School in Brockton, MA, Bob received his bachelor's degree from Villanova University and his master's degree from the University of Maryland where he also achieved ABD status in his PhD studies.



Upon completing his coursework, Bob continued his lifelong devotion to academics as English Department Chair and ultimately Director of Studies and Vice Principal of Academics at Bishop McNamara High School. After 15 years at McNamara, Bob moved on to the College of Southern Maryland where he served as Director of Student Development before returning to the classroom and his first love as an English Professor until his retirement in 2013.



Services will be arranged for a later date.



