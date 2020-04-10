|
|
Robert Ryan "Bobby" Jones, 75, of Huntingtown, MD, and formerly of Spaulding Heights, MD, passed away on April 3, 2020 at the Burnett Calvert Hospice House.
Born November 5, 1944 in Washington, DC he was the son of the late Eugene Jones and Lillian Altemus.
Bobby graduated from Suitland High School. He married his wife Eileen (Caffrey) Jones on April 5, 1964 in Forestville, MD. Bobby moved to Calvert County from Prince George's County in 1972. He was an electrician for the Metro Washington Airport Authority, Union #26 (IBEW) until his retirement in 2006.
Bobby is survived by his wife, Eileen Caffrey Jones; his children, Robin Lynch (Don) of St. Mary's County, MD and Steven Jones (Sue) of Solomons, MD; two grandchildren; and brother, Gerald Jones (Suzanne) of FL. He was preceded in death by his siblings, Genie Robirette, Owen Jones, Arthur Jones, and Theresa Christianson.
Services will be private.
Memorial contributions may be made to Calvert Hospice, P.O. Box 838, Prince Frederick, MD 20678 or the , 405 Williams Court, Suite 120, Baltimore, MD 21220.
Condolences to the family may be made at www.rauschfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Calvert Recorder on Apr. 10, 2020