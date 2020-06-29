Ronald L. Shifflett Sr.
Ronald L. Shifflett, Sr., 59, of Chickasha, Oklahoma died at home June 17th, 2020, surrounded by his wife and daughters.

Born August 3, 1960 in Calvert County, Maryland, to the late Ernest and Violet Shifflett.

Ron is survived by his wife Sheri; children Ron Jr., Hayley, Skyler; and nine grandkids; brothers Ricky, Danny, Donnie; sisters Bonnie, Debbie, and Dawn.

Preceding him in death are his brothers Harry, Butchy, Ernie, and sister Fran.

His love and pride was his family (and the Texas Longhorns).

A Memorial Service will be held July 11th at 1:00 p.m. at Bethlehem Wesleyan Church, 5330 Bethlehem Rd., Preston, MD 21655.

Published in The Calvert Recorder on Jun. 29, 2020.
