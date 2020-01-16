Home

Russell William Toole


1934 - 2020
Russell William Toole Obituary
Russell William Toole, 85, of Prince Frederick, MD passed away on January 11, 2020. Born on October 16, 1934 in Washington, D.C. he was the son of the late Emlin Robert and Lou Victoria (Elrod) Toole; the loving husband of the late Hazel E. (Latimer) Toole who passed away in November 2019.

At the age of 16, Russell, his brother and uncle started the Atlantic Venation Blind and Awning Company in Clinton, MD.

Russell enjoyed fishing, boating, his weekend home on the Patuxent River and spending time with his family.

He is survived by his three daughters; Joy Sadler (Charles), Joan Hackett (Ray) and Janet Lauzon (Brian); nine grandchildren; four great-grandchildren and his two brothers, Thomas and John Toole.

The family will receive friends at Lee Funeral Home Calvert, 8200 Jennifer Lane, Owings, MD 20736 on Saturday, January 25, 2020 from 10:00 AM until start of Funeral Services at 12:00 PM. Interment will following at Resurrection Cemetery, 8000 Woodyard Road, Clinton, MD 20735.
Published in The Calvert Recorder on Jan. 22, 2020
