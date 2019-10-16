|
|
|
Sally (Norris) Douglass passed away at Asbury Solomons on October 12, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. She was the beloved wife of Robert M. Douglass who predeceased her.
Sally was born in Brooklyn, NY, on July 19, 1929, and was the only child of Jeannette and William Norris. Sally grew up in Troy, NY in the loving care of Flora and Herman Krause, her great aunt and uncle, following Jeanette's death. Sally felt that her life was very blessed by the many kind and loving family and friends in it.
Sally graduated from Troy High School, and in 1951 she graduated summa cum laude from Russell Sage College. She taught elementary school in Baltimore City and home economics in Baltimore City, Baltimore County, Anne Arundel County, and Calvert County. She enjoyed reading, sewing, quilting, knitting, travel, and prayer. In Calvert County, where she has lived since 1971 (with a brief move to Severna Park in the 1980's), Sally was active in her community and her church. She started and coordinated a Caps for the Cold outreach-knitting countless caps for Calvert County schoolchildren and adults. In 2010, she was voted one of the "Calvert You are Beautiful" recipients in honor of this work. Her greatest joy was spending time with her family and friends.
Sally is survived by her four children: Dwight of Fairplay, MD; Patti Wahl and her husband John of Port Republic, MD; Peggy Tolerton of Towson, MD; Polly Douglass of Baltimore, MD; sixteen grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
A celebration of Sally's life will be held at Christ Church, Port Republic on Friday, October 25 at 3:00 P.M., followed by a visitation and food in the Parish Hall. The family invites guests to wear pink, Sally's favorite color.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Christ Church 3100 Broomes Island Rd. Port Republic, MD 20676; Calvert Hospice 238 Merrimac Ct. Prince Frederick, MD 20678; or Russell Sage College 65 1st St. Troy, NY 12180.
Published in The Calvert Recorder on Oct. 18, 2019