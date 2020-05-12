Shirley Ann Black Cleaver, 75, of Huntingtown, passed away May 9, 2020 at her residence. She was born June 19, 1944 in Capels, WV to Alfred Roosevelt Black and Ollie Nannie Vesta Salyers Black Fuller. Shirley grew up in Welch, WV where she graduated high school. She moved to Washington, D.C. in 1962, and married Robert John Cleaver in 1963. Shirley and Bob lived in various places around Maryland, before settling in Huntingtown, which they have called home for the last 42 years. Shirley was a proud member of the National Contract Management Association, Toastmasters, National Association of Retired Federal Employees, Bobby Jones Chiari & Syringomyelia Foundation, International Ford Retractable Club East Coast Chapter, International Mercury Owner's Club, Comet East Car Club, Red Hats Society, Democratic Club, and the National Imperial Glass Collectors Society, Inc. MD Chapter. She enjoyed reading, keeping herself updated on political matters, playing slots, and spending time with her friends and family. She was preceded in death by both her parents, her stepfather Arthur Fuller, brothers Matthew, Alfred Shirden, and Carl Randal Black, sisters Helen Virginia Black, Oma Erma Walters, and Catherine Rose Fisher. Shirley is survived by her husband, Bob Cleaver, children John Cleaver (Kathryn) of Bowie, and Tanya Gutka (Anthony, II) of Colorado Springs, CO, grandchildren Sara, Tatiana, Teagan, and Anthony, III, as well as great-grandchildren Lyla, Alani, Willa, and Alessia, and her sister, Ruby Howlett. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.