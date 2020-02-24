Home

POWERED BY

Services
Rausch Funeral Home
8325 Mt. Harmony Lane
Owings, MD 20736
(410) 257-6181
Resources
More Obituaries for Shirley Kallal
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shirley Jean Kallal


1933 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Shirley Jean Kallal Obituary
Shirley Jean Kallal, 86, formerly of Dunkirk passed away February 23, 2020 at Riderwood Village in Silver Spring. She was preceded in death by her husband, David Jerome Kallal, sister Joanne Nielsen and parents Glenn and Marcella Landwehr. She is survived by five sons, Stephen, Lawrence (Carol), Bruce (Lucy), Mark (Mandy) and Jeffrey (Cheryl), as well as eight grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. Family and friends will be received Thursday, February 27 from 6 to 8 PM at Rausch Funeral Home, P.A., Owings. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 AM on Friday, February 28 at St. Anthony's Catholic Church, North Beach. Interment will follow in Resurrection Cemetery, Clinton. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Anthony's Ladies of Charity. To leave a condolence please visit www.rauschfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Calvert Recorder on Feb. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Shirley's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -