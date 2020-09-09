Dr. Stanley G. Crossland, MD, 74, died peacefully on September 3, 2020 surrounded by his children, after a 14-month battle with pancreatic cancer.



Born Oct. 3, 1945 in Washington D.C., he was the first born to the late Dr. Clem and Mary Crossland. Besides his parents he is preceded in death by his son Stan G. Crossland Jr.



He is survived by his sons and daughters; Bryan Crossland (Erin), Patrick Crossland, Mike Carson, Jessica and Laura Deaton; four grandchildren; Amber, Kyle, Oliver, and Elliot Crossland; four siblings; Dr. Cathy Crossland, Dr. Stephen Crossland (Sue), Sharon, and Mary Crossland; His nephew, Stephen Jr. (Amanda); and his beloved partner of 11 years, Roxanna Jett.



Visitation will be held Saturday, September 12, 2020 at 11 am, followed by a service at 11:45 at Loudoun Funeral Chapel, 158 Catocin Circle S.E., Leesburg, Virginia.



