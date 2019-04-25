Home

POWERED BY

Services
Meadowridge Memorial Park
7250 Washington Blvd
Elkridge, MD 21075
(410) 796-1144
Visitation
Thursday, May 2, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Our Lady Star of the Sea
225 Alexander Street
Solomons, MD
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, May 2, 2019
11:00 AM
Our Lady Star of the Sea
225 Alexander Street
Solomons, MD
View Map
Memorial Gathering
Thursday, May 2, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Asbury-Solomons
11100 Asbury Circle
Solomons, MD
View Map
Interment
Saturday, May 4, 2019
11:00 AM
Meadowridge Memorial Park
7250 Washington Blvd
Elkridge, MD 21075
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Stephen Hudson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Stephen Joseph Hudson


1948 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Stephen Joseph Hudson Obituary
Stephen Joseph Hudson, 70, of Solomons, formerly of Carroll County, MD, passed away on April 17, 2019 at Washington Hospital Center.
Born on Oct. 5, 1948, in Baltimore, MD, he was the son of Charles Hudson and Josephine Hudson (nee Hodek).
Stephen was a devoted husband to JoAnne (nee Bloom) and a loving father to their son, Brian Hudson. He is also survived by his sister, Ceal Rascovar (Barry).
In 1966, Stephen joined the consulting engineering firm of James Posey Associates as a draftsman. Over a career spanning 48 years, he rose to become its fourth president in 2005. Retiring in 2013, Stephen continued to serve the industry, in a volunteer capacity and was honored by Calvert County public schools as their 2018 volunteer of the year.
Visitation will be on May 2 at 10 a.m., followed by a Funeral Mass at 11 a.m. at Our Lady Star of the Sea, 225 Alexander Street, Solomons, MD 20688, reception to follow from noon to 2 p.m. at Asbury-Solomons, 11100 Asbury Circle, Solomons, MD 20688. Interment on May 4 at 11 a.m. Meadow Ridge Memorial Park, 7520 Washington Boulevard, Elkridge, MD 21075, reception to follow.
In lieu of flowers, donations to the Asbury Benevolence Fund, 11100 Asbury Circle, Solomons, MD 20688, and/or Our Lady of the Star of the Sea Catholic School, P.O. Box 560, Solomons, MD 20688 would be appreciated.
Condolences to the family may be made at: www.rauschfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Calvert Recorder on Apr. 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now