Steven Arnold Butler, age 71, of Selbyville, DE died Sunday, October 13, 2019 at home. He was born in Washington, DC and was the son of the late Maxwell A. and Alice M. (Watson) Butler.
He spent 43 years in and retired from the asphalt business. He was an Elk member for 27 years, belonging to the Elks Lodge #2620 in Prince Frederick, MD and later to Elks Lodge #2645 in Ocean City. MD. He was also a diehard D.C. sports fan.
He is survived by his wife, Beverly L. Butler of Selbyville; three children, Charlene E. Fowble and husband Billy of Owings, MD, John D. Butler and wife Tricia of North Beach, MD and Bonnie E. Arthur and husband Bill of Ocean City, MD; two brothers, David Butler (Connie)of Annapolis, MD and Richard Butler (Debbie) of Olney, MD; a sister, Kathy Czarniak of Syracuse, NY; nine grandchildren, five great-grandchildren; one step-grandchild and three step great-grandchildren and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his sister, Lori Denman and a brother, James Butler.
A Celebration of Life will be held from 11am to 3pm at the Elks Lodge #2620, 1015 Dares Beach Road in Prince Frederick, MD on Monday, November 4, 2019.
In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to the Boys and Girls Club of North Beach, 9021 Dayton Ave., North Beach, MD 20714 or Elks Lodge #2645 Scholarship Fund, 13708 Sinepuxent Ave., Ocean City, MD 21842.
Published in The Calvert Recorder on Oct. 25, 2019