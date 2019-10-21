Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bishop-Hastings Funeral Home - Selbyville
19 South Main St.
Selbyville, DE 19975
(302) 436-8421
For more information about
Steven Butler
View Funeral Home Obituary
Celebration of Life
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
11:00 AM - 3:00 PM
Elks Lodge #2620
1015 Dares Beach Road
Prince Frederick, MD
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Steven Butler
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Steven Arnold Butler


1948 - 2019
Send Flowers
Steven Arnold Butler Obituary
Steven Arnold Butler, age 71, of Selbyville, DE died Sunday, October 13, 2019 at home. He was born in Washington, DC and was the son of the late Maxwell A. and Alice M. (Watson) Butler.

He spent 43 years in and retired from the asphalt business. He was an Elk member for 27 years, belonging to the Elks Lodge #2620 in Prince Frederick, MD and later to Elks Lodge #2645 in Ocean City. MD. He was also a diehard D.C. sports fan.

He is survived by his wife, Beverly L. Butler of Selbyville; three children, Charlene E. Fowble and husband Billy of Owings, MD, John D. Butler and wife Tricia of North Beach, MD and Bonnie E. Arthur and husband Bill of Ocean City, MD; two brothers, David Butler (Connie)of Annapolis, MD and Richard Butler (Debbie) of Olney, MD; a sister, Kathy Czarniak of Syracuse, NY; nine grandchildren, five great-grandchildren; one step-grandchild and three step great-grandchildren and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his sister, Lori Denman and a brother, James Butler.

A Celebration of Life will be held from 11am to 3pm at the Elks Lodge #2620, 1015 Dares Beach Road in Prince Frederick, MD on Monday, November 4, 2019.

In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to the Boys and Girls Club of North Beach, 9021 Dayton Ave., North Beach, MD 20714 or Elks Lodge #2645 Scholarship Fund, 13708 Sinepuxent Ave., Ocean City, MD 21842.

Condolences may be sent by visiting www.bishophastingsfh.com
Published in The Calvert Recorder on Oct. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Steven's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.